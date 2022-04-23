Ceres Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $344,453.42 and $125.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $62.49 or 0.00157053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

