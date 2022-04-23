Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $102,269.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

