CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $6.70 price target on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.77.
Shares of CX stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.