CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $6.70 price target on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

