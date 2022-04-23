Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

FUN opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

