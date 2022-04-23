Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,926. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

