Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is Earnest Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,822 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.96% of Casella Waste Systems worth $261,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

