Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading Down 1.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 2,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

