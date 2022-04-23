Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 849,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,868. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

