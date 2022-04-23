Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSE BURL traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.15. 832,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,921. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

