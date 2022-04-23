BullPerks Hits One Day Volume of $271,215.00 (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $271,215.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BullPerks has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.66 or 0.07429097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.44 or 1.00092654 BTC.

BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,684,460 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BullPerks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BullPerks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BullPerks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

