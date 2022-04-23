Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 680,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,417. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

