Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $41.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEP. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.53.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,876,000 after acquiring an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.