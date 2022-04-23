Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $621.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $561.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 420 ($5.46) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ROYMY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

