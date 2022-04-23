Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $267.13

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE RMD traded down $11.59 on Friday, hitting $227.41. The stock had a trading volume of 381,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average of $249.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

