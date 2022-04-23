Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT at $670.00

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $$6.71 during trading on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.