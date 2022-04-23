Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $69.25

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

EGLE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,238. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $882.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

