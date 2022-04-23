Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $66.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

