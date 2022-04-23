Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $262.83

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,874. Cummins has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.