Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $73.16

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 22,624,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,805,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

