Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $106.00

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.11. 157,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

