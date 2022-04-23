Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to report sales of $106.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.90 million and the lowest is $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $440.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.04 million to $541.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $540.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 307,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

