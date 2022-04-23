Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PROF shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

