Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 195,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,806. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

