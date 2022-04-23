Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Macerich reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Macerich stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -448.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

