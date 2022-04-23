Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $379.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.77 million to $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 242,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

