Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NERV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 66,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.