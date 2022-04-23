British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $3,600.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

