Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,131. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

