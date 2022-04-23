Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.52. 435,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

