Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.63. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 417,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

