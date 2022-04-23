Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of BOXD stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

