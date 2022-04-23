Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 245.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.36% of BOX worth $169,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,570. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

