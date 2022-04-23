Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $606.75.

SAM stock opened at $350.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.88. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $325.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

