BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Shares Down 0.8%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 3,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

BHKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

