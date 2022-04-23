Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

