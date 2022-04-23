BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 817,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,166. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

