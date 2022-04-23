Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $763,462.71

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $763,462.71 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

