Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SEB Equities currently has SEK 236 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BITGF. Danske upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of BITGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

