Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 34,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

