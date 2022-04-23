Bintex Futures 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,049.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $45,035.02 and $8,049.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.85 or 0.07448478 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,635.24 or 0.99978773 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

