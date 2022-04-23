Binemon (BIN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.11 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Binemon has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

