BiFi 1-Day Volume Tops $41,456.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $41,456.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

