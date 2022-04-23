BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 2,315 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSBI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,790. The stock has a market cap of $614.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.