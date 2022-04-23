Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 1,606,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

