Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

