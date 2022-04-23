Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.76. 4,917,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

