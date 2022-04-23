Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 830,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

