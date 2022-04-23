Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 788,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 2,458,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,833. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

