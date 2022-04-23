Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

NYSE HUM traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.48. The stock had a trading volume of 715,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,853. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.