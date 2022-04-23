Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,787 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 454,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

